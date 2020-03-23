The 2020 Beale Air and Space Expo has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Beale Air Force Base Wing Leadership. The Expo was to take place May 9 and 10.
The Department of the Air Force suspended all outreach activities and support to community events through May 15 including on-base and civilian sponsored air shows, band performances and community engagements. All speaking engagements, community meetings on the installation and base tours have been canceled or won't be scheduled until further notice, according to the statement.
The last air show was in 2018. The 2020 version as to have showcased the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Demo Team as well as the U-2 and T-38 demo teams from Beale.
Beale's public information officer Kate Miller said all of the stakeholders in the air show were notified of the decision to cancel the event.
For questions about local activities, contact the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs office at 634-8887.