Science and technology soared at Beale Air Force Base on Aug. 3 with a visit from an influencer promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Students from For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) came to Beale to be a part of FIRST’s founder, Dean Kamen’s, high altitude flight in a U-2 Dragon Lady and to witness first-hand capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.
“I’m so excited the Air Force not only let me on the U-2, but also showed the students how relevant the Air Force technological capabilities are to their passions,” Dean Kamen, FIRST robotics founder and Chief of Space Operations civic leader, U.S. Space Force, said in a statement. “These kids are perfectly set up to be the next generation of Airmen.”
As an inventor and entrepreneur, Kamen founded FIRST in 1989 to encourage science oriented education among students and STEM leaders.
According to officials, Kamen’s visit to Beale for a U-2 Dragon Lady high-altitude flight provided an opportunity to pair recruitment efforts with those very minds FIRST has helped develop. Beale Air Force Base had the opportunity to help science oriented students further their education by demonstrating Air Force technological capabilities.
During the tour, the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal team demonstrated the T-7 robot to the FIRST students, which is used to investigate suspect packages and Improvised Explosive Devices in a safe way.
“These kids are looking at this robot and thinking, how can I design this equipment and make it even better,” Kamen said.
Airmen answered student questions and allowed students to familiarize themselves and operate the T-7 robot.
“I hope it inspires future generations to join the Air Force,” said Staff Sgt. Hunter Rudnik, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technician. “I like demonstrating the capabilities of the technology in our career field and the Air Force.”
Students were later given the opportunity to explore Beale Air Force Base’s T-38 Talons. AIr Force pilots led students through the functionality of control boards within the plane while students took turns climbing in the cockpit.
The day ended with a demonstration of the tools Beale’s Fire Department uses, which are engineered to combat fires.
“FIRST has given me great experiences, especially when I come to amazing places like Beale Air Force Base and get to see cutting-edge technology,” said Azalia Mutebi, a FIRST student. “I now have the resources to understand how phenomenal all this technology is, it’s like I was in a candy store today.”
Many of the strategies that allow FIRST to work so well are the very same tactics used by the Air Force to develop our Airmen. This involves working as a team on real-life problems, becoming an expert at their craft, taking on mentors to learn from, and abiding by their own Core Values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork and fun.