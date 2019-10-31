A benefit fundraiser for the families involved in a recent accident on Highway 65 that took the life of a Plumas Lake teen is scheduled for today.
Seventeen-year-old Leah Smith was driving on Highway 65 on the afternoon of Oct. 23 when her vehicle was hit by an oncoming car, causing it to overturn on the roadway. Smith died as a result of her injuries.
Cornerstone Church, located at 700 Washington Ave. in Yuba City, will host the benefit tonight in conjunction with their annual “Truck or Treat” event from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
According to Jason Poling, pastor at Cornerstone Church, Smith was an active member of the congregation and the “Truck or Treat” event is one she loved and helped plan each year.
Poling said the benefit will feature tri-tip sandwiches made by Jerry Handy and the 4G Foundation, Slice of Respect and Rolling Rock pizza, and baked goods from Stephen's Farmhouse. Atkinson Construction will be providing music. There will be a kid-friendly haunted house and Medina's Jumpers have a bounce house set up.
Poling said the benefit will be for the Smith family, as well as the Stiller family in the other car, because, "while the Stillers survived the crash, they were injured both physically and mentally."
For more information, contact Cornerstone Church of Yuba City at 674-3087.