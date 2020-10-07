In anticipation of the bi-county area moving into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said outreach teams from both counties have been working closely with local businesses to ensure they are prepared for the guidelines outlined within this less restrictive tier.
“Both outreach teams work to ensure businesses have personal protective equipment and other supplies necessary to operate safely, in addition to information on the state’s guidelines,” said Luu.
In Yuba County, the Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES) Team – comprised of a handful of county employees from various departments, as well as a representative from the Yuba Water Agency – has been working to connect with local businesses affected by the new tier designation to make sure they understand how they can reopen safely and what safety measures should be in place, according to Luu.
Yuba County moved into the red tier on Tuesday, which allows indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, fitness studios, places of worship and personal care services to resume with certain modifications.
“This new tier designation really addresses capacity ... to ensure social distancing, as well as cleaning/disinfecting protocols,” said Luu.
According to Luu, indoor operations with 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, can resume at restaurants and places of worship and gyms can resume indoor operations at ten percent capacity within the red tier. Tattoo parlors and other personal care services can now open indoors as well, said Luu.
Sutter County remains in the purple, most restrictive tier, but officials anticipate if the county’s metrics hold (between 4-7 new cases each day per 100,000 people, and a test positivity between 5-8 percent) Sutter County will be moved to the red tier Oct. 13.
Luu said the Sutter COVID Outreach and Resiliency Effort (SCORE) Team has already begun reaching out to local businesses on that side of the river to ensure they understand the new guidelines they must follow should they be moved to the less restrictive tier next week.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nine on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 2,987 cases.
Seven people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 94 residents recovered from the virus.
Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.