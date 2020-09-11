Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said both Yuba and Sutter counties seem to be on their way to moving out of the most restrictive of the state’s four-tiered guidelines for phased in reopening.
Wednesday saw the lowest count in some time with six new cases in Yuba County and four in Sutter County. However, on Thursday, Sutter County had 14 cases and Yuba County five.
“Overall, the case counts are trending down but we will have to await next week’s state’s metrics calculation to also assess the test positivity,” Luu said.
To move out of the most restrictive tier, a county must meet both the case count metric of fewer than seven cases per 100,000 daily and have a test positivity of less than 8 percent, according to Luu.
“Yuba County appears slightly closer to reaching the red tier than Sutter County based on the case counts metric, but Sutter can still reach it as well,” Luu said.
Despite recent poor air quality in the region, OptumServe test sites in Yuba City and Marysville are operating as normal and appointments are easy to obtain and walk-ins are now accepted, according to Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
The two testing sites are located at the Yuba County Library in Marysville and the Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City. To register online, visit https://LHI.care/covidtesting.
The only drive-through testing sites are at retail pharmacies including CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens.
Cases increased by 33 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,621. Thirteen people recovered on Friday and 19 were hospitalized. Seventeen have died from the virus in Yuba-Sutter so far. For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.