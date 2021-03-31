The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event includes poets, writers and presenters and opportunities for audience participation. People can bring their work to share or just listen. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and Westbridge Agricultural Products will host an organic weed control webinar from 8:30-10 a.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/yht9ust6. Space is limited and registration will close at noon March 31. For more information, call 760-599-8855.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Community members from area churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 300-3371.
– The First United Methodist Church will host a Good Friday service at noon at 730 D St., Marysville. Masks will be available for those who don’t have one.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
