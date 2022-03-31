TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside a variety of visiting artists, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an artist reception to welcome the new “Sisters Act” exhibit at the Theater Art Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 5-7 p.m. The event is free to attend and beer, wine, water and appetizers will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners will host a plant sale at 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. All available plants have been grown by the local master gardeners and are hard to find in stores. Funds raised at this plant sale will be used to put on community educational gardening workshops. For more information, call 530-822-7515 or email sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.
– To celebrate the nationally recognized “Month of the Young Child,” the Colusa County Office of Education – Children’s Services Department will host a family fair at Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The festivities will include games and activities, art projects, snacks and drinks, a magic show, a petting zoo, sensory activities and more. For more information, email jmoye@ccoe.net.
