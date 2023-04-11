TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will meet from 2-4 p.m. at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The idea is to build a support system with people who understand. For more information call 800-272-3900.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Wind Down Wednesday: Paint Like Jackson Pollock begins at 4 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville. Registration is required.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Community Helpers' Story Time: Learn About Dental Health with Dorothy Milam-Walker is set for 10 a.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville.
– Bike Safety with Health & Human Services is at 3 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's Stuffed Animal Sleepover is at 3:30 p.m. at 303 Second Street, Marysville for ages 4 to 12-years old. Drop off your stuffed animal for a sleepover at the Yuba County Library and pick them up on Friday. Pictures of the stuffed animals’ activities will be posted on Facebook and Instagram the following day. No registration required.
– Yuba County One Stop April Workshops at Yuba County Library is at 4 p.m. Learn how to build a resume.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Community College District holds its regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 2088 North Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.