The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Sutter County Employees Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sutter County Ag Conference Room, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet 9 a.m. at 915 Eighth St., Marysville. People can join the meeting either in person or via Zoom. In-person attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity; will require six feet of social distancing inside and outside the chambers; and masks are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Unified School District will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.yubacared.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, isit www.frwlfa.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
