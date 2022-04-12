TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Applebee’s, 1000 Tharp Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– A “My First Job Fair” event will be held at the Tri-Counties Community Center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Presented by the Tri-Counties Community Center, Pathways and the Yuba County One Stop America’s Job Center, the event will provide workshops in the application process, resume building, interview skills and work ethics for people of all ages. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email jordyn@yspathways.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a board retreat at the district office boardroom, 425 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting at Flavors Restaurant at Yuba College, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The meetings will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a luncheon in the community building at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Fay Fehan from Collette Travel. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.