The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available by www.ycusd.org/agendas and click on April 14, 2020 Audio. The meeting will be held by telephonic means with board members being accessible to members of the public seeking to attend through the link. Those who would like to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is on April 28.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People are encouraged to listen to the live stream of the meeting at https://bit.ly/39YYTZg rather than in person. Those who would like to make a comment are asked to do so by 5 p.m. Monday prior and submit them to the meeting to the clerk of the board at clerkoftheboard@co.yuba.ca.us. Those who would like to comment as an item is being heard can submit their comment to the clerk of the board as well – limited to 250 words or less. Some comments may not be read due to time limitations.
– Reclamation District No. 1660 will have a meeting at 2 p.m. This will be a teleconference call only meeting with public access at 1138 Fourth Ave., Meridian.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. via video and teleconference. Members of the public can participate through Zoom at zoom.us/j/565046741?pwd=VFlMVDFoVkVkQkJwVnZJbmdyc0psZz09. To join the conference call, call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 565-046-741 and the password is 997332.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities AFG will meet at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting is taking place by telephonic means. People can access the meeting by visitng https://zoom.us/j/718556774?pwd=L2pRT1IzUzJOK014TWY0WW9nZVlvZz09&status=success. The password is WUHSD.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. People can make a comment via the eComment feature at the link or can email the city clerk at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.