TODAY
EVENTS
– A “My First Job Fair” event will be held at the Tri-Counties Community Center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Presented by the Tri-Counties Community Center, Pathways and the Yuba County One Stop America’s Job Center, the event will provide workshops in the application process, resume building, interview skills and work ethics for people of all ages. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email jordyn@yspathways.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba Community College District Board will hold a board retreat at the district office boardroom, 425 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting at Flavors Restaurant at Yuba College, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The meetings will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a luncheon in the community building at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Fay Fehan from Collette Travel. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a plant clinic at Griff’s Feed and Seed, 851 Seventh Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
– Churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 530-300-3371.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.