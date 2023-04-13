TODAY
EVENTS
– DIY Playdough with Yuba County Office of Education begins at 10 a.m. at Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville. For more information please contact 530-455-9581 or sarah.jones@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– Yuba County Library's Anime Party is at 4 p.m. at Yuba County Library at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will hold a face-to-face meeting every Friday at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Ellis Lake Island will be transformed into The Enchanted Island from 10 a.m. to noon. During those two hours, there will be a magic mushroom trail that leads to story huts filled with fairies, storytellers and wizards. For more information call 530-218-4070.
– UC Master Gardener has a Tomato Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. at 142 Garden Hwy, Yuba City. Any questions contact the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners at 530-822-7515 or sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.