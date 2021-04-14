The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the South Yuba County Rotary Club will host an Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park talk and tour from 7-8 a.m. at the center, on Broadway Street between Arboga Road and Feather River Boulevard, Arboga. The event is free and open to the public with continental breakfast provided. For more information, call 713-8784.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three additional poets from around the nation sharing their work.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Rural Firefighters will host a golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $100 per person and includes lunch and drinks. Awards will be given and a raffle will be held after the tournament. For more information, call Blake Davis at 812-2663 or Heath Krug at 701-4337.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)