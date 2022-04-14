TODAY
EVENTS
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a plant clinic at Griff’s Feed and Seed, 851 Seventh Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
– Area churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 530-300-3371.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, will host a spring festival and Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature a visit from the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, face painting, balloon tying, food trucks, petting zoo and four age-based Easter egg hunts. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host an Easter egg hunt at Riverbend School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature an estimated 50,000 eggs, carnival games, food trucks, inflatables, prizes, free hot dogs, and more. For more information, call 822-9216.
– Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, will host an Easter egg hunt from 9-11 a.m. The event will feature a pancake breakfast, bounce houses, multiple egg hunts, raffle prizes, face painting, balloon animals and more. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Plumas Lake Community will host an Easter egg hunt at Eufay Wood Park, located on River Oaks Boulevard at Zanes Drive in Olivehurst, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, vendors, food, kid activities and more.
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Kate Marden, master falconer and owner of West Coast Falconry in Browns Valley. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Admission to the meeting costs $20 at the door and reservations are required. For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.