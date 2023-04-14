TODAY
EVENTS
– Ellis Lake Island will be transformed into The Enchanted Island from 10 a.m. to noon. During those two hours, there will be a magic mushroom trail that leads to story huts filled with fairies, storytellers and wizards. For more information call 530-218-4070.
– UC Master Gardener has a Tomato Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. at 142 Garden Hwy, Yuba City, Any questions contact the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners at 530-822-7515 or sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Community Helpers' Story Time with Family Soup begins at 10 a.m. Ages 0-5-years-old can enjoy stories, music, and more with our special guests from Family Soup. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District invites the public for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the Mary Covillaud Elementary School Modernization Project beginning at 10 a.m. at 628 F Street, Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5-years old. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Yuba County Library's Graphic Novel Design Class is at 4 p.m. for adults and children over 7-years-old. This class will go over the basics of Manga, Graphic Novels, and Comic story writing and art. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.