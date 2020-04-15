The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic with Tom Galvin, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, will take place at 6:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/542118649, the meeting ID is 542 118 649. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– CANCELED: A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland School District board of trustees will meet at 4 p.m. at 111 Main St., Wheatland. The district has a large room that will accommodate all board members, staff and the public that will allow all to remain six feet apart – the room will be set accordingly. It’s asked that those who plan to attend contact the superintendent so the room can be set up appropriately at 633-3130 ext. 1116 or cguensler@wheatland.k12.ca.us.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED – The performance of comedian Bobby Lee at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed. A new date has not been set at this time.
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual happy hour for the arts and culture community via Zoom from 4-6 p.m. This is an opportunity for people to interact with art-minded people. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/95380749841. The meeting ID is 953 8074 9841. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– CANCELED: Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095), Yuba City chapter, will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.