TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Rural Firefighters will host a golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $100 per person and includes lunch and drinks. Awards will be given and a raffle will be held after the tournament. For more information, call Blake Davis at 812-2663 or Heath Krug at 701-4337.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host a Spring Music Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Center Street in Yuba City. The event will include two bands, activities for adults and children, food trucks and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Sutter-Yuba UC Master Gardeners will host their annual tomato plant sale beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office parking lot, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. This is a drive-through event so people can shop without getting out of their cars. There will be four-inch tomato plants that are locally grown along with other plants. Funds from the event are used to create community gardens, host workshops and events. For more information, call the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office at 822-7515.
– To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds,1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or if your organization would like to participate, contact Kayla Kennedy at kkennedy@ccoe.net.
– The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host a striped bass derby event. Weigh-Ins and lunch will be held at the Colusa Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. Registration costs $60 for juniors, $100 for those with current memberships or $125. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories. Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $10,000 first place prize. For more information, call Ron Kelly at 870-1449 or Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be a battalion chief from Cal Fire, who will discuss its law enforcement side and arson investigation. Potential AAUW members who would like to participate in the Zoom meeting can email gdcaryl@yahoo.com to request a link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
