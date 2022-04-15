TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, will host a spring festival and Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature a visit from the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, face painting, balloon tying, food trucks, petting zoo and four age-based Easter egg hunts. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host an Easter egg hunt at Riverbend School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature an estimated 50,000 eggs, carnival games, food trucks, inflatables, prizes, free hot dogs, and more. For more information, call 822-9216.
– Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, will host an Easter egg hunt from 9-11 a.m. The event will feature a pancake breakfast, bounce houses, multiple egg hunts, raffle prizes, face painting, balloon animals and more. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Plumas Lake Community will host an Easter egg hunt at Eufay Wood Park, located on River Oaks Boulevard at Zanes Drive in Olivehurst, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, vendors, food, kid activities and more.
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Kate Marden, master falconer and owner of West Coast Falconry in Browns Valley. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Admission to the meeting costs $20 at the door and reservations are required. For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 102nd annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held on the Sutter Buttes. The gate on Pass Road will open at 5 a.m. and parking is limited to the first 300 vehicles. Organizers ask that attendees carpool if possible. Those that attend the service must stay the entire time as parking is released from front to back at the conclusion of the service.
– The 11th annual Easter sunrise service will take place at the Ellis Lake gazebo, starting at 6:15 a.m. The event is hosted by some members of the Yuba-Sutter Ministerial Association. Most people bring their own folding chairs, but extra chairs will be available. Communion, with grape juice and bread will be served.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party will host a Yuba-Sutter candidate forum at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B Street, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Larry Virga at 530-755-4409.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Education Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at 2 Bits Cafe, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist's Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– CONTINUED: The Building Better Partnerships meeting schedule for April 19 has been continued to Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.