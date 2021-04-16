The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host a Spring Music Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Center Street in Yuba City. The event will include two bands, activities for adults and children, food trucks and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Sutter-Yuba UC Master Gardeners will host their annual tomato plant sale beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office parking lot, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. This is a drive-through event so people can shop without getting out of their cars. There will be four-inch tomato plants that are locally grown along with other plants. Funds from the event are used to create community gardens, host workshops and events. For more information, call the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office at 822-7515.
– To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds,1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or if your organization would like to participate, contact Kayla Kennedy at kkennedy@ccoe.net.
– The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host a striped bass derby event. Weigh-Ins and lunch will be held at the Colusa Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. Registration costs $60 for juniors, $100 for those with current memberships or $125. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories. Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $10,000 first place prize. For more information, call Ron Kelly at 870-1449 or Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be a battalion chief from Cal Fire, who will discuss its law enforcement side and arson investigation. Potential AAUW members who would like to participate in the Zoom meeting can email gdcaryl@yahoo.com to request a link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba County and Sutter County Victim Services will host the 30th annual Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook live. National Victims’ Rights week is from April 18 through April 24 and the vigil is meant to remember and celebrate victims of homicide. For more information, visit the Yuba County Probation Victim Services Facebook page.
– There will be a St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All About the Arts Talk Show will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information as well like “Weird Art News’’ and live music. Special guest Sue Graue will share her love for photography and her new project for 2021, HomeBodies Porch Portraits.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. David Read will interview Walt Anderson, pioneer and expert on ecotourism.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the city council meeting via web conference due to COVID-19. Seating will be available consistent with public health guidance for social distancing – if an attendee does not have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
