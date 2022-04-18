TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via web conference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. followed by a special meeting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.yubawater.org.
– CONTINUED: The Building Better Partnerships meeting schedule for April 19 has been continued to Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District will hold a special meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Marysville General Plan Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville. The public is invited to attend.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, May 4, at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)