TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Pokémon Trivia is at 4 p.m. for all ages. Test your knowledge of Pokémon and play as a team or individually. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– First 5’s Caregiver Café Marymead Community Room, 612 E. 17th Street, begins at 10 a.m. for caregivers of children 0-5-years old. It’s designed to build friendships and discuss challenges caregivers face. Free childcare provided for children 0-5 years-old. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays is at 10 a.m. Storytime is a caregiver and child story time for children 0-5 years old. For the month of April, storytime will be about shapes. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host the annual Salad/Potato Bar Luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, located at 7th and C Street in Marysville. There is a $10 donation and tickets can be purchased at the door or you can call Rita Zenkus at 530-674-5201. There will be a raffle as well.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Community Action Agency has a board meeting at 4 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City.
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1919 B Street, Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting/study session at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club has its monthly meeting by zoom at 7 p.m. If interested text or call at 530-415-3704, or visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
