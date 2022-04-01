TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City High School Drama Department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the Back Lot Theater at Yuba City High School, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email ckersting@ycusd.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners will host a plant sale at 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. All available plants have been grown by the local master gardeners and are hard to find in stores. Funds raised at this plant sale will be used to put on community educational gardening workshops. For more information, call 530-822-7515 or email sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.
– To celebrate the nationally recognized “Month of the Young Child,” the Colusa County Office of Education – Children’s Services Department will host a family fair at Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The festivities will include games and activities, art projects, snacks and drinks, a magic show, a petting zoo, sensory activities and more. For more information, email jmoye@ccoe.net.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Building Better Partnerships Inc., Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Yuba City Parks & Recreation Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530- 218-7065.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to get the Zoom link, email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to get the Zoom link, email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and will feature a Spring fashion show with the latest Spring fashion collection by Cabi – a southern California designer. The program also includes music by soloist Nola Grice and Guest Speaker Arlene Fetzer – a lively music lover that was out of tune until she found the right key for living. Everyone is invited. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets monthly, the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou at 530-674-3499 or Sue at 530-300-6119.
