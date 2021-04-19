The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. David Read will interview Walt Anderson, pioneer and expert on ecotourism.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the city council meeting via web conference due to COVID-19. Seating will be available consistent with public health guidance for social distancing – if an attendee does not have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Yuba College Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the cafeteria, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $22 per person or $200 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a conversation with government leaders about public art at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Stuart Gilchrist, Marysville City Council member; Shon Harris, Yuba City Council member; and other government officials will be part of a conversation about the aspects and importance of art in the community including public art.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with very limited seating – facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
– The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
