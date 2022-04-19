TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, May 4 at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District will hold a special meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a concert entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month features Tom and Gay Galvin playing a variety of tunes and sharing a variety of poetry and stories. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon costs $20. All Republican women, men and interested parties are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-632-1245.
– RESCHEDULED: The Feather River Democratic Club has been rescheduled to April 28. For more information, text or call 530-415-3704.