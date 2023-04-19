TODAY
EVENTS
– First 5’s Caregiver Café Marymead Community Room, 612 E. 17th Street, begins at 10 a.m. for caregivers of children 0-5-years old. It’s designed to build friendships and discuss challenges caregivers face. Free childcare provided for children 0-5. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays is at 10 a.m. Storytime is a caregiver and child story time for children 0-5 years old. For the month of April, storytime will be about shapes. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host the annual Salad/Potato Bar Luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, located at 7th and C Street in Marysville. There is a $10 donation and tickets can be purchased at the door or you can call Rita Zenkus at 530-674-5201. There will be a raffle as well.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Community Action Agency has a board meeting at 4 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City.
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1919 B Street, Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting/study session at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club has its monthly meeting by zoom at 7 p.m.. If interested text or call at 530-415-3704, or visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
FRIDAY
– Yuba County Library's Tiny Tots begins at 10 a.m. for children 0 to 2-years old. Children will have time to play and color along with listening to music and stories. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will hold a face-to-face meeting every Friday at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. This month’s speaker is Johnny Burke, Executive Director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium.
Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
– Colusa County Farm Bureau’s Local Bounty Festival begins at 4 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. There will be a kids zone, local food and drink vendors, a celebrity dunk tank and much more.