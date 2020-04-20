The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba will host a virtual meeting on “Using Crop ET Reports from a Soils Perspective” from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Participation is free but pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://ucanr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqdOGtrDMsGNKSVMM-1dkWv8yGK-FzpmG1. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the meeting. The webinar is a follow up to Part 1: “Putting Crop ET Reports to Work for You.” Part 1 can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1snOHbS5nWk. For more information on registering, contact anrprogramsupport@ucanr.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Those who would like to watch the meeting from home can do so via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/715774980. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 715 774 980.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted live over the internet and members can join by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/332865456816304140. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting in real time on the county’s website at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us before the meeting. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments. At this time, comments can’t be taken during the meeting.
– CANCELED: Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an artist interview via Facebook Live from 4-5 p.m. with Pam Nowak, a local artist and arts educator. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsc-6uqDsoEtbzHTGGlEWmz_kccFMkBdfW. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– CANCELED: Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care – a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery and those interested in self care – will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
