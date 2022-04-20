TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a concert entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month features Tom and Gay Galvin playing a variety of tunes and sharing a variety of poetry and stories. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:45 p.m. followed by a regular board meeting 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon costs $20. All Republican women, men and interested parties are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-632-1245.
– RESCHEDULED: The Feather River Democratic Club has been rescheduled to April 28. For more information, text or call 530-415-3704.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
