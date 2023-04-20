TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Tiny Tots begins at 10 a.m. for children 0 to 2-years old. Children will have time to play and color along with listening to music and stories. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. This month’s speaker is Johnny Burke, Executive Director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium.
Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
– Colusa County Farm Bureau’s Local Bounty Festival begins at 4 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. There will be a kids zone, local food and drink vendors, a celebrity dunk tank and much more.
– The Yuba County Library will be having an Earth Day event in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon at 303 2nd St., Marysville. The fun, outdoor event will have electric vehicles available to look at, not to mention games and art projects one can make from recycled materials.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 9 a.m. at 915 8th Street, Marysville.
EVENTS
– The April edition of the Yuba County Library book club is at 4 p.m. at 303 Second St., Marysville. This month’s theme is a book of poems or a book that makes you laugh. Registration is required.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5’s Playgroup: Books, Balls and Blocks/Libras, y Blouse Group de Jugo is at 9:30 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The playgroup includes activities revolving around books, blocks, and balls. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a community based presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. at 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. For more information contact Erica N. Brown at ebrown@afsp.org.