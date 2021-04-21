The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $22 per person or $200 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Parks & Recreation Commission will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Plumas Lake Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park, on the corner of River Oaks and Zanes, Plumas Lake. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $33 per person or $300 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s annual “An Elegant Soiree, Wine and Culinary Extravaganza” event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An online auction is planned in May. For more information, visit www.yscunitedway.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
