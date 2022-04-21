TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
EVENTS
– The annual “Bike around the Buttes” event will be held in Sutter from 6-10 a.m. This beautiful and serene ride around the Sutter Buttes will again contribute its proceeds to the Lions Camp McCumber Camp for Youths with Diabetes and support vision screening programs in the North State. Registration costs $40-$55 in advance or $55-$80 on the day of the event. For more information, call Mike at 530-941-9977 or visit www.bikearoundthebuttes.com.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's musician-in-residence, will host a “Solo Sessions” program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– The North Sierra Wine Trail event will be held at nine participating wineries including in Oregon House, Dobbins, Bangor and Oroville, from noon until 5 p.m. Passports cost $30. For more information, visit northsierrawinetrail.com.
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host a “Blue Jeans Country Soiree” at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include live music, dancing, gourmet foods, desserts, a premier raffle and a live auction. Tickets cost $60 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– The Artisan Community Garden will host a free community plant swap and share event at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. All purchases will receive a free seed packet and purchases of $30 or more will receive a free water bottle. For more information, visit the Arisan Community Garden Facebook page.
– To celebrate National Poetry Month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special “Poetry and Popcorn” party in the Clark Family Black Box Theater at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and, true to the name, popcorn will be provided. For more information or to request a free ticket, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony will present its annual Spring Fling Pops Concert at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.