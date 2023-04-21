TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. This month’s speaker is Johnny Burke, Executive Director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
– Colusa County Farm Bureau’s Local Bounty Festival begins at 4 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. There will be a kids zone, local food and drink vendors, a celebrity dunk tank and much more.
– The Yuba County Library will be having an Earth Day event in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon at 303 2nd Street, Marysville. The fun, outdoor event will have electric vehicles available to look at, not to mention games and art projects one can make from recycled materials.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 9 a.m. at 915 8th Street, Marysville.