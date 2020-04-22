TODAY’S EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. People can connect through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92122335778?pwd=VGNVaDVEMXIQRUxEb0hocjlZWjJ0UT09. The meeting ID is 92122335778 and the password is 3Cd9vf. For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations,the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/315755689?pwd=UGZ0c3Q2SWx1UXpIN1huTC9ZQ0F5UT09 and enter meeting ID: 315 755 689 and password: 1ksYKH or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
– CANCELED: Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled.
– CANCELED: First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission meet has been canceled.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The South Yuba River Citizens League will host “Ask a scientist: Live,” via Facebook Live, starting at 10 a.m. SYRCL scientist Aaron Zettler-Mann will be leading a discussion on all things earth science related. To submit a question, post it on the discussion forum in the Ask A Scientist: Live! Facebook events page. For more information, call 265-5961.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Relay for Life event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, through Saturday, April 25, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.