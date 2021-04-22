The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Plumas Lake Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park, on the corner of River Oaks and Zanes, Plumas Lake. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will host a virtual Children’s Memorial Flag Day ceremony in honor of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month at 10 a.m. Communities across the United States will raise the Children’s Memorial Flag to honor children who have been lost to violence. To watch live, visit the Yuba County Facebook page and click the “Events” tab.
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $33 per person or $300 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a car show to benefit veterans from 1-5 p.m. on D Street between First and Third streets, Marysville. Classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles and trucks are welcome to participate. Several awards will be given out, there will be raffle prizes, vendors, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
– SAYLove and local Rotary Clubs are partnering up to conduct a beautification project at Yuba Community College with a cleanup taking place from 8 a.m.-noon at the college, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville. Community members are invited to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. or at Yuba College at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided. This event is in preparation for hardscape and landscaping work scheduled to take place on May 1.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host a Solo Sessions event at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. will host the program that features singers and songwriters from around the country. Galvin will be featuring Tim Rollo, who will be sharing his original works.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art Fix event from 6:30-8 p.m. This event’s theme will be “Spring Fling” and will include art, mixology, dance, a trivia/game room and more. The Art Fix events are taking place online until they are able to meet in person. Tickets cost $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 2021 Tri-County Music Competition will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The competition, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, is open to students from first through 12th grades who are studying classical or jazz music and reside in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only the parents of participating students will be allowed to attend. For more information, visit Tricountiesmusic.github.io.
– A series of events are planned at Davis Ranches, 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa, to celebrate the 2021 Virgina Yerxa Read Day book selection “Watership Down,” including a self-guided story walking tour and a plein air painting class. The painting class will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and the story walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A picnic lunch will also take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with food from the Sauced food truck available for purchase. For more information, visit http://www.virginiaread.net.
– The Colusa County Fish and Game Commission is sponsoring a free kids fishing day at the Little Stony Creek day use area, Goat Mountain Road, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)