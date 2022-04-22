TODAY
EVENTS
– The annual “Bike around the Buttes” event will be held in Sutter from 6-10 a.m. This beautiful and serene ride around the Sutter Buttes will again contribute its proceeds to the Lions Camp McCumber Camp for Youths with Diabetes and support vision screening programs in the North State. Registration costs $40-$55 in advance or $55-$80 on the day of the event. For more information, call Mike at 530-941-9977 or visit www.bikearoundthebuttes.com.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host a “Solo Sessions’’ program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– The North Sierra Wine Trail event will be held at nine participating wineries including in Oregon House, Dobbins, Bangor and Oroville, from noon until 5 p.m. Passports cost $30. For more information, visit northsierrawinetrail.com.
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host a “Blue Jeans Country Soiree’’ at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include live music, dancing, gourmet foods, desserts, a premier raffle and a live auction. Tickets cost $60 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– The Artisan Community Garden will host a free community plant swap and share event at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. All purchases will receive a free seed packet and purchases of $30 or more will receive a free water bottle. For more information, visit the Arisan Community Garden Facebook page.
– To celebrate National Poetry Month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special “Poetry and Popcorn” party in the Clark Family Black Box Theater at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and, true to the name, popcorn will be provided. For more information or to request a free ticket, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony will present its annual Spring Fling Pops Concert at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. A film screening will be held today and, following the book discussion that was held April 10. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Jurassic Park Book 1,” by Michael Crichton. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The North Sierra Wine Trail event will be held at nine participating wineries including in Oregon House, Dobbins, Bangor and Oroville, from noon until 5 p.m. Passports cost $30. For more information, visit northsierrawinetrail.com.
– Yuba and Sutter counties will host the 31st annual Candlelight Vigil to remember the lives of those lost to homicide. The event will be livestreamed on the Yuba County Probation Victim Services Facebook page, starting at 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will hold a meeting in the Flower Building at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The social hour will begin at 10 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-673-5587 or e-mail libbyanneh2@aol.com.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)