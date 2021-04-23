The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a car show to benefit veterans from 1-5 p.m. on D Street between First and Third streets, Marysville. Classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles and trucks are welcome to participate. Several awards will be given out, there will be raffle prizes, vendors, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
– SAYLove and local Rotary Clubs are partnering up to conduct a beautification project at Yuba Community College with a cleanup taking place from 8 a.m.-noon at the college, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville. Community members are invited to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. or at Yuba College at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided. This event is in preparation for hardscape and landscaping work scheduled to take place on May 1.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host a Solo Sessions event at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Galvin will be featuring Tim Rollo, who will be sharing his original works.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art Fix event from 6:30-8 p.m. This event’s theme will be “Spring Fling” and will include art, mixology, dance, a trivia/game room and more. The Art Fix events are taking place online until they are able to meet in person. Tickets cost $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– SEVA Selfless Service will host a food bank event starting at 11 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot, 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Items will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and proof of residency and/or identification will be required. For more information or to donate, visit www.sevaselflessservice.org.
– The 2021 Tri-County Music Competition will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The competition, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, is open to students from first through 12th grades who are studying classical or jazz music and reside in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only the parents of participating students will be allowed to attend. For more information, visit Tricountiesmusic.github.io.
– A series of events are planned at Davis Ranches, 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa, to celebrate the 2021 Virgina Yerxa Read Day book selection “Watership Down,” including a self-guided story walking tour and a plein air painting class. The painting class will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and the story walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A picnic lunch will also take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with food from the Sauced food truck available for purchase. For more information, visit http://www.virginiaread.net.
– The Colusa County Fish and Game Commission is sponsoring a free kids fishing day at the Little Stony Creek day use area, Goat Mountain Road, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event in honor of William Shakespeare’s 405th birthday at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. There will be readings of his top 10 greatest hits and more.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 1 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but is subject to social distancing requirements and those who attend are encouraged to wear facial coverings. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
