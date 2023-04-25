TODAY
EVENTS
– First 5’s Playgroup: Books, Balls and Blocks/Libras, y Blouse Group de Jugo is at 9:30 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The playgroup includes activities revolving around books, blocks, and balls. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– The Valley Quilt Guild is at 6:30 p.m. at 703 B Street, Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a community based presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. at 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. For more information contact Erica N. Brown at ebrown@afsp.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The magical underwater world of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" comes to life beginning at 7 p.m. at Marysville High School South Auditorium, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students, seniors, and military and are available at the door or at Charter.mjusd.com.
– To raise money for sober grad night, the senior class at Live Oak High School will take on the Sutter County Sheriffs/Fire Department in basketball beginning at 7 p.m. at Live Oak gymnasium.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at 11:15 a.m. featuring speaker Col. Geoffrey Church, commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale AFB. Col. Church is responsible for about 7,000 military, civilian and contract personnel as well as the entire fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The event will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The price of the buffet luncheon is $27 per person, payable at the door.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.