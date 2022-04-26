TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a special study session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-415-3704.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.