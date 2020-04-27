The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with an arts educator at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/94758031186?pwd=RGFQRGQ0V29ObGZMbEdRaEd5K0tSUT09. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 947 5803 1186 and the password is 370581.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95840642825?pwd=L2R5Q0hPbGpsTzMxaE9YWk9Hb3dMUT09. People can also call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 958 4064 2825 and the password is 069827.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. To participate, call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 918 3764 4385.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available by www.ycusd.org/agendas and click on April 28, 2020 Audio. The meeting will be held by telephonic means with board members being accessible to members of the public seeking to attend through the link. Those who would like to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing regularly scheduled board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, May 26, at noon at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities AFG will meet from 7-8 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Wednesday AFT will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
