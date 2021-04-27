The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, 526 C St., Marysville. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
