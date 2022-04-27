TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a special study session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Sizzler, 872 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-415-3704.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Comedian Mark Normand will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$55 and can be purchased online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
– The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amateur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
