TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's Bad Art Class begins at 4 p.m. for all ages. In this program all are encouraged to create without the pressure of making something good. Registration is required. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
– Paint Your Wagon will begin a three-day stint at The Acting Company at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets visit actingcompany.org or contact The Acting Company at 530-751-1100.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Always set on the last Saturday of April, Smartsville’s Pioneer Day will be returning for its 14th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said that the purpose of the event is to share their community’s history, attract visitors, and raise funds for the restoration of the former Church of the Immaculate Conception.
– Dia de Los Niño's POW/MIA Park in Edgewater begins at 10 a.m. for all ages. Join the Yuba County Library at First 5 Yuba County’s third annual “El día de los niños” event. This free event will have fun activities, games, giveaways, live story time, lunch, music, and much more. No registration necessary.
– Paint Your Wagon continues at The Acting Company at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets visit actingcompany.org or contact The Acting Company at 530-751-1100.
– Sutter County Victim Services will be hosting the inaugural Day of Remembrance in honor of National Victim Rights Week beginning at 6 p.m. at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. For more information call 530-822-7345.
– A concert at Arbuckle Golf Club featuring Township begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and music at 6:30 p.m. For reservations call 530-476-2470.
– Garden Club of Colusa County has an annual fundraiser plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on 10th Street between Parkhill and Webster Street.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Paint Your Wagon has its last show of the weekend at 2 p.m. To buy tickets visit actingcompany.org or contact The Acting Company at 530-751-1100.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. at 445 B Street, Yuba City.
– The Marysville Art Club will celebrate “Cinco De Mayo” at its monthly meeting beginning at noon at 420 10th Street, Marysville. The guest speaker will be Juan Villagrana, Marysville’s own Hispanic DJ and Singer who will be providing the entertainment. For more Information call 530-740-2418.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive and the theme is “Think Spring” featuring The Teegarden Event Center.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.