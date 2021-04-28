The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 7 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Alpha Kappa Chapter of Omega Nu will host the “Swing for Scholarships,” gold tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 10 a.m. One hundred percent of the net profits will be given back to the community through scholarships and special projects. For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/2021omeganu.
– The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
