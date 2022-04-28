TODAY
EVENTS
– Comedian Mark Normand will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$55 and can be purchased online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
– The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will host a Children’s Memorial Flag raising ceremony at POW/MIA Park, 1790 Edgewater Circle, Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. Children’s Memorial Day was established by the California Assembly in April 1997, which formally declared the fourth Friday in April as a statewide annual observance day and communities across California will raise the Children's Memorial Flag to honor each lost child and serve as a symbol for the protection of children and young people from all forms of violence. The event will also be livestreamed on the First 5 Yuba Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The annual Smartsville Pioneer Day, hosted by the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc, celebrating the Yuba Country foothills towns of Smartsville and Timbuctoo, will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Smartsville Road off Highway 20 in Smartsville. Tours of the historic 1871 church, blue point mine, Timbuctoo, live music, historic characters, craft and food vendors and activities for children will take place. Proceeds benefit the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund. For more information, visit www.SmartsvilleChurchRestoration.org, call 916-838-2757 or email Smarsville@gmail.com.
– In celebration of Small Business Week, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a spring vendor fair at 1300 Franklin Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature more than 30 local vendors. For more information, call 530-743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.