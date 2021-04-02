The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Families are required to register in advance for a specific time slot for social distancing – only one ticket is needed per family. The event is free. There will be four egg hunting sessions with six families per session. Each family will have their own area to hunt for eggs together. Masks or facial coverings are required for all participants. The egg hunts will take place outside in the south parking lot.
– The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a Easter egg drive-through event at the church, 1100 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Each child will receive a bag of 30 eggs filled with candy. There will also be randomly distributed gift cards and a chance to win a Kindle or iPad. Each bag will be numbered and entered into the raffle. Winners will be announced during Easter services on Sunday. For more information, call 822-9216.
– The Marysville Info-Center will host an Easter parade in downtown Marysville from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Locals are invited to put on their best Easter outfits and parade down D Street in Marysville to celebrate the holiday while supporting local businesses – residents will weave in and out of shops and cafes along the route. The Info-Center will also offer refreshments – the center is located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. A “Best Easter Outfit” contest will take place at the center at 1 p.m. for attendees. COVID-19 protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing, will be observed. For more information, call Judy Mann at 740-2418.
– There will be an Easter at the Plaza event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The event, sponsored by Nina Hive, will feature local vendors, food, an egg hunt and the Easter bunny.
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza,” egg hunt and potluck brunch, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
– The Williams Community Church will host a community Easter egg hunt on the Williams High School football field, starting at 10 a.m. The event will also include a youth girls bake sale and Easter basket prizes for those that find a golden egg. For more information, call 473-5913.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
–There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo at Ellis Lake in Marysville. It’s asked that people bring lawn chairs – extras will be available as will masks.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Alex Cesena will interview guests Shawntay Arroyo and friends who will talk about the art of journaling.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Colusa Resource Conservation District will host a drive by field visit to view cover crop demonstration plots from 9-11 a.m. The field visits are open to the public and attendees are welcome to stop by anytime during the event. UCCE and RCD staff will be available to answer questions. The field is on the right side of the street 0.8 miles up River Road from the intersection of River Road and Butte Slough Road and UCCE signs will be posted for direction. For more information, email selight@ucanr.edu or liz@colusarcd.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend meetings via web conference. Consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating is available in the Council Chambers and facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Wheatland Planning Commission will have a public hearing at the Wheatland Community Center, 101 C St., Wheatland, or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the public hearing notice, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
