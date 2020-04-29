The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual interview with John Paris, a musician and music educator, at 7 p.m. via Facebook. Paris will also perform during the virtual event. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. The public is not permitted to attend in person. There will be an audio recording available at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Public comments about items on the agenda can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us any time before the meeting. At this time, comments cannot be taken during the meeting.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Drop Off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag. `
– POSTPONED: The Stonyford Rodeo has been postponed until further notice. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org or follow the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The Peach Bowl Lions Club’s 31st annual Rib Feed has been canceled. Tickets already purchased can be used for the next Rib Feed.
– POSTPONED: The third annual Karen’s House Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for May 7, 2021. For more information, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Steps, Traditions and Concepts will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.