TODAY
EVENTS
– The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amateur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
– The annual Smartsville Pioneer Day, hosted by the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc, celebrating the Yuba Country foothills towns of Smartsville and Timbuctoo, will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Smartsville Road off Highway 20 in Smartsville. Tours of the historic 1871 church, blue point mine, Timbuctoo, live music, historic characters, craft and food vendors and activities for children will take place. Proceeds benefit the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund. For more information, visit www.SmartsvilleChurchRestoration.org, call 916-838-2757 or email Smarsville@gmail.com.
– In celebration of Small Business Week, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a spring vendor fair at 1300 Franklin Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature more than 30 local vendors. For more information, call 530-743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org.
– A Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held at Riverfront MX Park, 1010 Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The free festival will include performances by 12 bands, a rodeo with 10 bulls and riders from Rancho La Estrella, a soccer tournament, food vendors, information booths and more. For more information, call 530-870-2704.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. This month’s meeting theme is “Cinco de Mayo.” The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530-218-7065.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon.The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Yuba City City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)