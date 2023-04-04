TODAY
– Olivehurst Public Utility District will hold a hybrid meeting at 5:45 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Yuba Community College District holds a special board meeting at 8 a.m. at 2088 N Beale Road, Room 309B, Marysville.
– Yuba Gardens Intermediate School hosts a career fair beginning at 11:45 a.m. at 1964 11th Avenue, Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETING
– Lincrest Lion’s Drama Club hosts a two-day show called the “The Princesses’ New Clothes” at 6:30 p.m. at 1400 Phillips Avenue, Yuba City. Admission is free.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners regular meeting is set for 12:15 p.m. at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETING
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.