The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Alex Cesena will interview guests Shawntay Arroyo and friends who will talk about the art of journaling.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Colusa Resource Conservation District will host a drive by field visit to view cover crop demonstration plots from 9-11 a.m. The field visits are open to the public and attendees are welcome to stop by anytime during the event. UCCE and RCD staff will be available to answer questions. The field is on the right side of the street 0.8 miles up River Road from the intersection of River Road and Butte Slough Road and UCCE signs will be posted for direction. For more information, email selight@ucanr.edu or liz@colusarcd.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend meetings via web conference. Consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating is available in the Council Chambers and facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Wheatland Planning Commission will have a public hearing at the Wheatland Community Center, 101 C St., Wheatland, or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the public hearing notice, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City club will host its first Mission Restoration Supply Drive for victims of human trafficking from 4-7 p.m. at 850 Gary Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart parking lot). The club is partnering with local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide human trafficking victims backpacks that can be distributed throughout the year – the goal is to fill 100 backpacks. Donations of new items will be accepted and some of the most-needed items include women’s sizes S-XL T-shirts/hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants/yoga pants and undergarments; travel-sized body care items; socks; flipflops sizes six through nine; band aides; small blankets; huggable sized stuffed animal; journal and pen; and encouraging note in an unsealed envelope. Funds can be donated by visiting www.mysoroptimist.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Reclamation District No. 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
