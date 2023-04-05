TODAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETING
– Lincrest Lion’s Drama Club hosts the final day of a two-day show called the “The Princesses’ New Clothes” at 6:30 p.m. at 1400 Phillips Avenue, Yuba City. Admission is free.
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity hosts “Out at the Movies,” featuring the film “Cesar Chavez,” a 2014 Mexican American biographical film produced and directed by Diego Luna about the life of American labor leader Cesar Chavez. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street, Marysville
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History hosts its fundraiser self-guided tour of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Gates open at 11 a.m., and on the tour there will be stories of Heritage Roses and Pioneers who helped build Marysville.
– The fifth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa, where there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival games and many prizes. The egg hunt is set for 1 p.m.